IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Pallekele, India Seeks Series Whitewash Against Sri Lanka

The toss for the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been delayed by a few minutes due to rain. Although it is not currently drizzling, the ground remains covered as a precaution.

India is poised to complete a series whitewash, having already secured victories in the first two T20Is. Under the guidance of new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team aims to continue their dominant form and exploit Sri Lanka's weaknesses.

In the rain-shortened second T20I on Sunday, India clinched a seven-wicket victory, halting Sri Lanka’s progress once again. Despite a promising start, Sri Lanka's batting collapsed for the second consecutive game, leaving them on the verge of a clean sweep.