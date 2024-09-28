India vs West Indies, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Warm-Up Match on TV and Online

India Women will face West Indies Women in their first warm-up fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground 2 on Sunday, September 29. After a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2024 final, India is eager to make a strong comeback in the tournament. Meanwhile, West Indies enters the competition following a T20I series victory against Sri Lanka, and they are optimistic about their performance in similar conditions in the UAE.

Match Details:

Teams: India Women (IND-W) vs. West Indies Women (WI-W)

India Women (IND-W) vs. West Indies Women (WI-W) Date: Sunday, September 29

Sunday, September 29 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground 2, Dubai

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wicketkeeper), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Live Streaming Details: The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.