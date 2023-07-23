India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND win toss, opt to bowl

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 : India A will be taking on Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India A won the toss and choose to bowl. first.

Both teams played incredibly well in the tournament and deserved their spot in the final match of the tournament.

India A defeated Bangladesh in the semi-final match by 51 runs to cement their position in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan A was victorious against Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the semi-final match and confirmed their spot in the final.

Both sides will be aiming for a win and securing the title.

Indian squad remains unchanged from the semis while Pakistan has made one change, bringing in Mehran Mumtaz for Amad Butt.

India A XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Pakistan A XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem.

