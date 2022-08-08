India announce strong 15 member squad for Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2022 on Monday. Rohit Sharma will be leading team India in the mega event which is all set to commence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27 this year. The final will be played in Dubai on September 11.

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the squad due to a back injury. KL Rahul will be the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2022. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicketkeepers on the side.

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(Wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Backup: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.