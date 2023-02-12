India-Australia 3rd Test match moved out of Dharamsala

The third Test between India and Australia has been shifted out of Dharamsala. The fixture, scheduled for a March 1 start, will now take place at some other venue. The BCCI is in a huddle and discussing possible venues for the third Test of the ongoing series and an announcement in that regard is expected soon.

The Dharamsala Cricket Stadium had undergone massive construction and the entire outfield and -pitch area was re-laid keeping the extreme weather conditions in mind. While most of the work has been finished, the surface and outfield area are yet to be tested and the men who matter didn’t want to take a chance with an international fixture