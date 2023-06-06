"India can win in any conditions": Former England skipper Nasser Hussain ahead of WTC final

London [UK], June 6 : Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels India have an edge over Australia in the World Test Championship final and that they can win in any condition.

"I think India, as they showed in Australia, can win in any conditions," Hussain said to ICC.

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7.

Hussain said India can learn from past mistakes and secure their first ICC World Test Championship title, having missed out on the inaugural title to New Zealand.

He said India should go with their tried and tested formula of two spinners and two seamers.

"It helps with the balance...if the weather is good and if the sun shines at The Oval, they can go with their formula of two spinners, two seamers, and have (Shardul) Thakur as third seamer. If you look back at the last World Test Championship, I think India read the conditions wrong. The lights were on all five days, it was grey, it was miserable, it was cold. New Zealand didn't play a front-line spinner," he said.

"India played two and I think seam dominated, swing dominated. India have played some good cricket at The Oval. They beat England there last time in a really good game. I think it's a pretty fair venue," he added.

He said Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin offer more than just a bowling threat.

The experienced pair have scored eight Test tons between them and Jadeja reached 104 in India's last red-ball match in England in 2022.

"I would go (for) Jadeja and Ashwin, (for) batting depth. Then you can bat all the way down. Then you can play your best seamers, Jadeja bowled beautifully there against England last time. He held up an end. He got it reverse swinging for them because he hits the scuffy side of the ball as well when he bowls," Hussain said, according to ICC.

He said if it's rainy and wet and damp and the lights are on and it's green, then India have to change the balance of their side, which they didn't do for the World Test Championship last time.

"I would really look at those conditions the day before and on that first morning and not be wary of leaving one of your legends out if conditions demand that. But great bowlers are usually great bowlers in all conditions."

The battle of the pace attacks will be critical to the outcome at The Oval. The quicks played a key role in India's 2-1 Test series victory over Australia earlier this year.

Australia captain Pat Cummins missed the last two Tests but will return for the WTC Final.

Mohammad Shami is crucial for India's chances with Jasprit Bumrah still unavailable due to ongoing injury concerns.

The former England skipper is excited to watch the battle between two pacers - Australia's Pat Cummins and India's Mohammed Shami.

"I'm a massive fan of Pat Cummins... He bowls those lengths, ideal lengths. It's the thing that Mohammad Shami has really worked on, his lengths in England. That's one thing that he has adjusted. He has gone a little bit fuller and he is finding the outside edge. He is finding the stumps. He's bowling the right length for LBWs and that's what Cummins does so well, his lengths in England are absolutely immaculate. I think that's a really good battle, Cummins against Shami. Some high-class bowlers," Hussain added.

