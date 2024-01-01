India Cricket Schedule 2024: Dates, Venues, and Timings for Men's and Women's Team Matches

As the curtain rises on 2024, enthusiasts of Indian cricket brace themselves for a dynamic year filled with triumphs and challenges, heartbreaks, and, above all, the electrifying essence of the game. Both the men's and women's cricket teams navigated a rollercoaster of events in the past year, setting the stage for an exhilarating journey ahead.

India eyes two opportunities to break their ICC trophy drought, with both the men's and women's teams setting their sights on T20 World Cup glory in June and September-October, respectively.

Unlike the previous year, 2024 is marked by a substantial focus on Test cricket, much to the delight of purists. The men's team will engage in a riveting five-Test series against England in January-March, followed by a challenging tour of Australia to conclude the year. Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home further embellish the cricketing calendar.

A highlight of the year is the eagerly awaited IPL 2024 edition, potentially witnessing the final chapter of MS Dhoni's illustrious career and the return of Rishabh Pant. Additionally, the second season of the Women's Premier League promises a bigger and better spectacle.

Men's Cricket Schedule in 2024: A Month-by-Month Breakdown

January:

Test match vs South Africa January 3-7, 1:30 PM IST, Cape Town

T20I series vs Afghanistan January 11, 7:00 PM IST, Mohali January 14, 7:00 PM IST, Indore January 17, 7:00 PM IST, Bengaluru

Test series vs England 1st Test: January 25-29, 9:30 AM IST, Hyderabad



The month also sees the conclusion of the Tri-series in South Africa and the commencement of the U19 World Cup.

February:

Test series vs England 2nd Test: February 2-6, 9:30 AM IST, Vizag 3rd Test: February 15-19, 9:30 AM IST, Rajkot 4th Test: February 23-27, 9:30 AM IST, Ranchi



March:

Test series vs England 5th Test: March 7-11, 9:30 AM IST, Dharamsala



March to June (Tentative) - IPL 2024

June:

T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA

July:

3 ODIs and 3 T20I series vs Sri Lanka (Away)

September:

2 Tests and 3 T20I vs Bangladesh (Home)

October:

3 Test match series vs New Zealand (Home)

November 2024 - January 2025:

5 Test match series vs Australia (Away)

Women's Cricket in 2024:

The Women's Cricket calendar is equally bustling, with fixtures confirmed as of now, including the Australia tour of India, the Women's Premier League Season Two in February-March (Tentative), and the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September-October 2024.