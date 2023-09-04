India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy

Mumbai: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Kandy to Mumbai ahead of India's ASia Cup clash against Nepal on Monday to attend the birth of his newborn. On Monday, the premier pacer shared a picture of his newborn on Instagram.In the picture, you can see the baby fingers and it is extremely cute.

The post is already recieving love and is going viral. The caption of the post read: "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ Jasprit and Sanjana."