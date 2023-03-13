India qualifies for WTC final after NZ beats SL, faces Australia in June final

India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final on Monday ahead of the culmination of its fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Sri Lanka, which was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final, lost its first Test against New Zealand by two wickets, propelling India through with its points percentage (PCT) advantage.

With the Ahmedabad Test unlikely to produce an outright win for India, Sri Lanka was required to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match Test series to qualify. However, rain in Christchurch took an entire session away as it attempted to defend 284 runs against the Kiwis. Kane Williamson’s unbeaten century (121) then handed the home side a thrilling win. The result ensured that India will now meet Australia in the WTC final.