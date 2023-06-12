India, Australia fined for slow overrate during WTC final



India, Australia have been fined for slow over-rates in ICC WTC final. World Test Champions Australia have been fined 80 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the fixture at the Oval, while India have been slapped with a 100 percent fine for the same offence. India were found to be five overs short of the target after time allowances while Australia were four short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings. Meanwhile, India batter Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

