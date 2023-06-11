Australia win World Test Championship 2023, India lose yet another ICC final

Virat Kohli's playing abilities outside off stump again came under the scanner on Sunday at World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He nudged Scott Boland's outside off stump ball only to find Steve Smith's safe hands. In the end Aussies wrapped up the innings to win World Test Championship Final 2023.

Australia needed seven Indian wickets to capture on Day 5 to win the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. India were at 164/3 by stumps on the fourth day but the Australians were in pole position for the major men's trophy neither team has won. India were set a colossal target of 444 that's never been reached after Australia declared their second innings on 270/8 midway through the middle session.