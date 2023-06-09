WTC Final 2023: India all out for 296, Australia leads by 173 runs, all eyes on Shami and Siraj

Australia (469) bowl out India for 296, take 173-run first innings lead. Rahane struck an unbeaten 89 on comeback as India reached 260 for 6 at lunch on the third day of their World Test Championship final against Australia on Friday.

Resuming the day at 151 for five with 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469, India lost wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) early when Scott Boland cleaned him up. But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur (36 not out) led India's resistance in the remainder of the first session. Rahane and Thakur added 108 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket though India still have their back against the wall.