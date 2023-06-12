Shubman Gill fined 15 percent of his match fee for his outburst on social media following his controversial dismissal during the WTC final

India opener Shubman Gill has been reprimanded for criticising umpire’s decision on social media and will be fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident occurred after the fourth day’s play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision. Gill will also face a sanction from the ICC for breaching ‘article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’.

“India’s Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee,” an ICC statement read.

“Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision,” the statement added. Gill had edged a delivery from Scott Boland to third slip where a diving Green took the catch. But as the Australians celebrated, Gill stood his ground. The decision was referred to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, who after examining a few angles declared out, leaving Gill dismayed and his captain-cum-opening partner Rohit Sharma screaming in disbelief. As Gill walked out with a look of disgust on his face, Rohit was even seen asking the umpire about the decision. In the post-match presser Rohit was upset with what transpired. He expressed his disappointment saying that more angles should have been made available before pressing big red button inside the box, citing the IPL's example - where 10 different camera angles are present. The India captain added that for a event as grand as a WTC final, the technology provided should have been better.