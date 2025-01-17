India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI Series Against England to Be Announce in Mumbai Tomorrow

Much awaiting squad for the upcoming mega tournament, which is going to be held in Dubai and Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will be announced on Saturday, January 18, in Mumbai.

According to the news agency IANS, the One Day International (ODI) squad against England will also be announced tomorrow by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during the press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Only two Asian teams, India and Pakistan, have not announced squads for the mega tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had set January 12 as the deadline for all eight participating nations to announce their final playing squad, but announcements in both teams remain due to several concerns, including fitness and injury issues.

India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will address a press conference in Mumbai at 12:30pm on Saturday to announce the squad for ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy pic.twitter.com/mlP2vEzMwF — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

The high-stakes tournament Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19. Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that a meeting will take place on January 18 to finalise the squad for the event.

The BCCI revealed the T20I squad for the series against England, set to begin on January 22. India is also scheduled to play a three match ODI series against England and the squad for the same will also be announced on Saturday.