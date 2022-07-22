India to host South Africa and Australia for T20I series before 2022 T20 World Cup

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced that India will host South Africa and Australia for a three-match T20I series each, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to begin on October 16. “We will host SA and Australia for three T20Is each before going for the T20 World Cup. South Africa will come to India after concluding their ongoing England tour (in September).

All those venues which didn’t get to stage a game against SA- Ranchi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Mohali- will host T20Is against SA and Australia,” Ganguly told the media after the Board’s Apex Council meeting on Thursday.India has not played against Australia in a bilateral series since January 2021. The two teams last met when India travelled to Australia for a multi-format series between December 2020 and January 2021 that consisted of three ODIs, as many T20Is, and four Test matches. The two teams did not even clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they were placed in separate groups, and India did not make it past the group stage.Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are currently gearing up for the white-ball series against West Indies, starting today.