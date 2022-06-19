India vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Play called off, series tied 2-2

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa on Friday was abandoned due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The five-match series ends with a 2-2 draw, with both teams sharing the trophy. The rain had earlier interrupted the start of play after stand-in South African skipper Keshav Maharaj had elected to bowl with the Proteas making three changes.

India had lost two early wickets and were 28 for two after 3.3 overs before rain came back to play spoil sport. After a series of inspections, the match was eventually called off due to a wet outfield.The Proteas were plagued with injuries to QdK, Bavuma, Rabada, Parnell and theunavailability of Markram due to Covid. But they had Pretorius at 3 and managed their resources pretty well. The return of Parnell is a great sign for them as he gives with both bat and ball. They look a rounded unit once all their main players are fit.