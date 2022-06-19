India vs South Africa 5th T20: Play reduced to 19 overs per side

Rain interrupted the start after SA captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bowl. The South African team was in a huddle and Indian openers were walking out to the middle. What followed was a slight drizzle that turned into heavy pouring. The entire square has was later covered.

Maharaj leads the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma. Proteas made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. After levelling up the five-match T20I series by 2-2 against the Proteas, India are all set for the final clash. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Indian team faced defeats in the first two games but put up a massive comeback in the next two to level the home T20 assignment.