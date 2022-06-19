India vs South Africa, 5th T20I: South Africa opt to field first in series decider

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field in the final of the five match T20 series. Down 0-2 after the first two games, the Indian bowlers have inspired a comeback and it has set-up a decider in Bengaluru. South Africa's form and fortunes in the five-match series in India have seen a 180 degree turn.Such has been the series that both teams have batted and bowled well on separate occasions. Fittingly, they now square off for the final at a venue that will serve up a true surface and short boundaries to test them on both those facets.