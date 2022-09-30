Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.

The BCCI made the official announcement and they also provided an update on the extent of Bumrah's injury. "Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said the Indian cricket board in an official media release.

India's numero uno pacer Bumrah is doubtful for the T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month in Australia. Bumrah failed to feature in the series opener between India and South Africa on Wednesday after the star pacer complained of back pain. According to multiple reports, Bumrah will miss the flight to Australia due to a back stress fracture. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are in the fray to replace Bumrah in the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Earlier, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.