India Tour of England 2025 Schedule: Men in Blue to Play 5-Match Test Series Against Hosts Starting Next June

The Indian cricket team will travel to the UK to play a five-match test series against England as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first test match between the teams will be held in Headingley from June 20 to 24, 2025.

According to the BCCI shared schedule for matches on Thursday, August 22, the Men in Blue will play matches in Lord’s, iconic Oval, and seamer-friendly Headingley, among the five centres where the Indian cricket team will play its Test matches during its 2025 tour.

BCCI posted on X, "A look at #TeamIndia's fixtures for the 5-match Test series against England in 2025 🙌."

Announced! 🥁



A look at #TeamIndia's fixtures for the 5⃣-match Test series against England in 2025 🙌#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/wS9ZCVbKAt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2024

India tour of England 2025 Match Schedule:

1st Test: June 20-24, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14, Lord's, London

4th Test: July 23-27, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4, The Oval, London

The Rohit Sharma-led team will face England for the first test on June 20 at Headingley. The second test is to be played at Edgbaston from June 2 to 6, and the Lord's will host the third test from July 10 to 14. The penultimate fixture will be played at Old Trafford, which is scheduled to play from July 23 to 27. The Men in Blue will travel to London for the final match from July 31 to August 4.

In addition to the red-ball games, the Indian side will also play three ODIs against England, followed by the Champions Trophy in February. The IPL season 2025 will take place from April to May next year.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is gearing up to host Bangladesh in two Tests and three T20Is in September-October.