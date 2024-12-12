India U19 Squad Announced for Inaugural ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup

The Women’s Selection Committee has announced the India Under-19 squad for the first edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be held at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Squad:
- Niki Prasad (Captain)
- Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain)
- G Trisha
- Kamalini G (Wicketkeeper)
- Bhavika Ahire (Wicketkeeper)
- Ishawari Awasare
- Mithila Vinod
- Joshitha VJ
- Sonam Yadav
- Parunika Sisodiya
- Kesari Drithi
- Aayushi Shukla
- Anandita Kishor
- MD Shabnam
- Nandhana S
Standbys:
- Hurley Gala
- Happy Kumari
- G Kavya Sree
- Gayatri Survase
Non-travelling Reserve:
India U19 will compete in Group A alongside Pakistan U19 and Nepal U19. Group B includes Bangladesh U19, Sri Lanka U19 and host team Malaysia U19.
India U19 will begin the Group Stage matches with an encounter against Pakistan U19 on December 15 2024. They will then play against Nepal U19 on December 17 2024.
ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match Schedule
|No
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Sunday December 15 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|India U19 vs Pakistan U19
|Malaysia
|2
|Tuesday December 17 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|India U19 vs Nepal U19
|Malaysia
|3
|Wednesday December 18 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|5th/6th Place Match - A3 vs B3
|Malaysia
|4
|Thursday December 19 2024
|07.00 AM IST
|Super Four - A1 vs B1
|Malaysia
|5
|Thursday December 19 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|Super Four - A2 vs B2
|Malaysia
|6
|Friday December 20 2024
|07.00 AM IST
|Super Four - A1 vs B2
|Malaysia
|7
|Friday December 20 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|Super Four - A2 vs B1
|Malaysia
|8
|Sunday December 22 2024
|11.30 AM IST
|Final
|Malaysia