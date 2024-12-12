India U19 Squad Announced for Inaugural ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup

The Women’s Selection Committee has announced the India Under-19 squad for the first edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be held at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Squad:

Niki Prasad (Captain)

Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain)

G Trisha

Kamalini G (Wicketkeeper)

Bhavika Ahire (Wicketkeeper)

Ishawari Awasare

Mithila Vinod

Joshitha VJ

Sonam Yadav

Parunika Sisodiya

Kesari Drithi

Aayushi Shukla

Anandita Kishor

MD Shabnam

Nandhana S

Standbys:

Hurley Gala

Happy Kumari

G Kavya Sree

Gayatri Survase

Non-travelling Reserve:

Prapti Raval

India U19 will compete in Group A alongside Pakistan U19 and Nepal U19. Group B includes Bangladesh U19, Sri Lanka U19 and host team Malaysia U19.

India U19 will begin the Group Stage matches with an encounter against Pakistan U19 on December 15 2024. They will then play against Nepal U19 on December 17 2024.

ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match Schedule