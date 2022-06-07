India v SA T20Is: Kamlesh Jain joins India team as new physio

New Delhi, June 7 Physio Kamlesh Jain has joined the Indian senior team's support staff ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa starting with the opening match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on June 9.

Jain, who is a former support staff member with Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Nitin Patel, who was with the team until their last assignment and has now been moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, a report in Cricbuzz said.

Jain joined the Indian team on Monday (June 6) in New Delhi, the report said.

The K.L Rahul-led new-look India side practiced for almost three hours at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday with Jain helping the players.

After the first T20I in New Delhi, the teams will travel to Cuttack for the second match on June 12, Vizag on June 14, Rajkot on June 17, and Bengaluru on June 19 to conclude the series.

