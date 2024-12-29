India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4: Australia 228/9 at Stumps, Lead by 333; Jasprit Bumrah Joins 200 Wicket Club

Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) etched his name in the record books by completing 200 Test wickets, but Australia extended their overall lead to 333 runs, finishing at 228 for 9 at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test here on Sunday.Resuming at 135 for six after tea, Australia lost their last recognised batter, Marnus Labuschagne, for a gritty 70 off 139 balls shortly after the break. However, they continued to frustrate India, fighting through the final session to keep the visitors at bay.

Skipper Pat Cummins played a crucial knock, scoring a resilient 41 off 90 balls to stretch the lead, while the last-wicket pair of Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland added an unbeaten 55 runs, further fortifying Australia’s position heading into the final day. India failed to scalp the 10th wicket of Australia as Lyon, Boland frustrate India after Bumrah's record spell.India crawl back into the match after conceding a 105-run lead in the first innings, as the India vice-captain's four-fer reduced Australia to 91/6. But a valiant last-wicket partnership from Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland saw the hosts take the lead close to 350 at the MCG.

Nitish Kumar Reddy earlier added nine runs to his overnight score of 105, falling to Nathan Lyon and thus bringing the curtains down on one of the great innings by an Indian batter in Australia. India were all out for 369 and Reddy's innings, coupled with what Washington Sundar did on Day 3, has reduced Australia's lead to 105.



