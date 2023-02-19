India vs Australia: Ashwin-Jadeja wreck havoc in Delhi

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put India on top on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi. Both the spinners picked 10 wickets between them. Australia, who resumed the day from the overnight score of 61/1 to be bundled out for 113.

It all started with Ashwin striking in the first over removing Travis Head for 43. He then removed Steve Smith moments later, who was trapped LBW for 9. Jadeja then joined the party as he cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne for 35. Ashwin then trapped Matt Renshaw, the concussion substitute for David Warner for 2. Following his dismissal, Jadeja removed Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins in consecutive balls. The second day saw Australia pack India for 262 to get a negligible one run lead.