India vs Australia Weather Update: Rain Likely to Spoil Aussies' Semi-Final Hopes in T20 World Cup 2024

India and Australia are set to face off in St. Lucia in a game that will significantly impact the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. However, heavy rain is currently falling in St. Lucia, making a washout seem likely as the downpour continues. According to AccuWeather, wet conditions are expected for both teams. Thunderstorms are predicted for 8 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST or 4:30 p.m. Afghanistan time) and 9 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. IST or 5:30 p.m. Afghanistan time).

#WATCH | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Saint Lucia: Dark clouds cover the island as it receives rainfall ahead of the India Vs Australia match tonight.



(Visuals from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium) pic.twitter.com/ywQtVkk11A — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification Scenario: Australia Near Elimination After Loss to Afghanistan

The forecast also predicts cloudy skies from 10 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST or 6:30 p.m. Afghanistan time), with around a 40 percent chance of rain until noon local time (9:30 p.m. IST or 8:30 p.m. Afghanistan time). It remains to be seen whether St. Lucia's drainage system can handle the expected rain and if the India vs. Australia match will start on time. The toss, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. IST, is likely to be delayed.

The International Cricket Council has not set provisions for a reserve day for Super Eight matches. Therefore, India and Australia will each earn one point if the match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, is washed out. A no-result match would automatically secure India a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive time. For Australia, however, it would leave them with three points from three games. Their only hope would be for Bangladesh to upset Afghanistan or for the Super Eight match in Kingstown to also be washed out. If the Bangladesh-Afghanistan game ends with no result, Australia will qualify via a superior net run rate despite having the same number of points from three matches.