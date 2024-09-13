India vs Bangladesh First Test: Rohit Sharma Touches Down in Chennai (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Chennai late last night, gearing up for the much-anticipated two-match Test series against Bangladesh. With the first Test set to commence on September 19, Sharma's arrival marks the start of an important chapter for the Indian squad. Chennai, known for its cricket-loving fans and historic grounds, will host the opening Test, with both teams eager to make a strong impression. Following the Chennai fixture, the series will shift to Kanpur, where the second Test is scheduled to begin on September 27.

India recently announced their squad for the first Test against Bangladesh and it will be a full power line-up taking on their neighbouring side. Their team will feature the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant .This will be India's first Test series since the five-match clash against England earlier this year.

VIDEO | Team India captain Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) arrived in #Chennai late last night ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh.



The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from… pic.twitter.com/if7A87Eb7f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

The series will be crucial for the hosts in order to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be in action for the first time since the historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. This series will also be India's first Test series following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the new Indian head coach.