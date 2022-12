Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI. For India, Axar Patel comes in for Shabaz Ahmed. Bangladesh would be looking to seal the ODI series and counting on their slow bowlers again to choke the Indian batsmen and stem the run flow. Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after edging out India by one wicket in a thrilling opening ODI on Sunday.