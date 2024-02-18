India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4: India declare at 430/4, set 557-run target against England

India captain Rohit Sharma has declared the innings. India 430/4, lead by 556 runs. England need 557 to win the third Test. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his second Test double hundred. He stitched a massive partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who also brought up his second half-century.

Apart from them, Shubman Gill also scored 91 runs. For England, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Hartley scalped one wicket each. This is the 25th instance of England conceding a 500+ runs lead at the end of the third innings. They have gone on to lose 22 of the previous 24 with two draws, coming in 1939 and 1947.

India batter Shubman Gill smashed his bat in frustration after missing out on his fourth Test century in Rajkot. Gill was dismissed after scoring 91 runs in India’s third Test of their five-match series against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Gill, who started the day at 65, missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 4. The 25-year-old was run-out in the morning session on Day 4 following a mix-up with night watchman Kuldeep Yadav.