India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Tea Break: Debutant Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan Stretch India's Lead

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck sublime hundreds as India pressed the advantage in the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.

Devdutt Padikal (38) and Sarfaraz Khan (43) get together after lunch to take India to 357/3 with hosts leading by 139 runs on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. Ben Stokes picks Rohit Sharma (103) and Anderson gets the better of Shubman Gill (110). After having polished through the English batting, conceding 218 runs, India managed to pile on 135 runs from 30 overs at the end of Day-1of batting, losing just one wicket during the process.