India vs England Test: Harmanpreet Kaur aims to script history as red-ball captain

India women's team is all set to clash against England in the one-off Test starting today in Navi Mumbai. India are currently 3 wickets down with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues at the crease. In a career that has spanned over 14 years, Harmanpreet will play just her second home Test in Mumbai. She has played a Test game once in front of the home crowd. She will get the opportunity to play just her second home Test at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier she went on to talk about the strategy that the team would adopt for a four-day Test but held back the combination that they could opt for. "It is a four-day game. So even if you have to bowl for two days, you have to look at who can bowl for two days and who are those batters who can bat for long," India captain Harmanpreet said."If we look at the pitch and decide the combination, it will be different but if we look at our strengths, it will be a different combination. I would like to go with our strengths," she added.