India vs New Zealand: Surya Kumar Yadav's 49 ball 100 guides IND to 191/6

Suryakumar Yadav completed his second century in T20Is as he slammed a 49-ball ton against New Zealand in the second T20I. He went to finish the innings unbeaten on 111 off 51 deliveries as India piled 191/6 in 20 overs.Suryakumar's innings featured eleven 4s and seven 6s, with shots coming all around the park. He took 32 balls to reach his first fifty and completed the other in just 17 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee also completed his hattrick, packing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in consecutive deliveries in the final over. Earlier before the rain interruption, Rishabh Pant and Kishan kicked-off the proceedings after New Zealand opted to bowl. Pant departed for 6, while Kishan was dismissed on 36 shortly after play resumed following the rain interruption.