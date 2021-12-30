India vs South Africa 1st Test: Bumrah registers 100 Test wickets in overseas conditions

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ticked another milestone is his cricketing book as the Indian pacer picked 100 wickets away from home in Test cricket on Wednesday. The pacer got to the feat on Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Van der Dussen became Bumrah's 100th Test victim in overseas conditions. The 28-year-old now has 105 wickets, out of which 101 have come away from home.Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, has played 25 Tests, 23 of which have come on the road.

The fast bowler bowled a fiery spell and struck twice in the final half an hour to put India in control of the first Test. India are now 6 wickets away from winning the Test series opener in Centurion. Bumrah presently has a career wicket tally of 105, only four of which were picked in his only two appearances at home. India begin final day in Centurion with only six wickets required to win their maiden Test at the venue. They previously lost both their Tests at the SuperSport Park - in 2010 and 2018. South Africa, on the other hand, are hoping to complete the highest successful run chase in Centurion and keep their unbeaten record in tact, stretching it to eight consecutive wins.

