India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Lankan Tigers opt to bowl, Sanju Samson returns to playing XI

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wins the toss, opts to bowl against India. Deepak Hooda makes T20I debut for India tonight. Six changes for India from the 3rd T20I against West Indies: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda are included in the playing XI. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, the side suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia and was let down by batting time and again.



Skipper Dasun Shanaka would hope that their batting gets its act together against India. The bowling will need to recover fast as star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover from his COVID-19 infection. Barely four days after completing a 3-0 series win over the West Indies in Kolkata, India's T20 caravan has moved across towards Lucknow, for the first of 3 T20I games against island neighbours, Sri Lanka. All these bilaterals are only a pathway towards the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, and as such has little or no significance

