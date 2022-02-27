India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opt to bat, Avesh, Bishnoi, Siraj, Kuldeep come in

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the third and final T20I. Rohit Sharma is set to overtake Pakistan's Shoaib Malik for most matches played in T20I history (men's).Ishan Kishan, who was struck on the helmet by a fiery bouncer from Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of tonight's game. He was taken to a local hospital yesterday and although the CT scan showed nothing alarming, the wicket-keeper batter has been advised to rest.

Rohit played a decent 44-run knock in the first game but got unlucky in the second one, getting out cheaply for 1. The India skipper will today look to get some runs under his belt before heading into the Test series. Since his return from injury, Rohit has got some decent scores but is yet to make a big impact at the top. The biggest takeaway for skipper Rohit in the first two matches has been the performance from the batters, who have played with a lot of flare and courage. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer came in at no.3 and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. With the scores of 57 not out and 74 not out.

