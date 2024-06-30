India Win T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Announces Prize Money Of Rs 125 Crores For Rohit Sharma And Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a whopping prize money of INR 125 crore for the team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 30. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed an INR 125 crore award for the winning team and congratulated players and all coaching staff for their contribution to India's outstanding achievement.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement."

After opting to bat first, the Men in Blue posted a good score of 176/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of brilliant innings from Virat Kohli (76 off 59) and Axar Patel (47 off 31).In reply, South Africa could only reach 169/8 in their allotted 20 overs with Hardik Pandya (3/20), Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) being amongst the wickets. As a result, India won the match by seven runs and ended their 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy.