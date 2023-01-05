India win toss and elect to bowl, Rahul Tripathi to debut

After winning a last-ball thriller by 2 runs in the opener on Tuesday, Team India will look to seal the series in the second game in Pune. India currently lead the 3-match series 1-0.

Today Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rahul Tripathi will be making his debut today. As far as injuries are concerned, Jitesh Sharma, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, has been called up to replace injured Sanju Samson for the remained of the series. India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 27 matches where the men in blue have emerged victorious on 18 occassions while the Lankan Lions have come up trumps 8 times. Thus it is India, who holds the advantage in terms of head-to-head battle.