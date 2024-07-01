India Wins T20 World Cup 2024: LS Speaker Om Birla Congratulates Rohit Sharma and Team During Parliament Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the House congratulated Cricket Skipper Rohit Sharma and the entire Team India on winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed immense pride in the achievements of the national team. Highlighting the contributions of Mumbai-based players, CM Shinde said, "It is a matter of pride for us that India has won the World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar are from Mumbai- this is also a thing of pride for us. I extend good wishes to the entire team.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma and Team India for their recent world cup win.#OmBirla#RohitSharma#TeamIndia#Cricket#LokSabhapic.twitter.com/4r8jGdMH5m — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 1, 2024

Also Read: Former Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar Quotes Bhagavad Gita After India's T20 World Cup Victory

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final on Saturday to end their 11-year wait for a global title.It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.When Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) was going hammer and tongs against the in-form Indian spinners, it seemed Rohit Sharma and his men will have to settle for second place in another World Cup final but they clawed their way back into the game with a lot of help from South Africa.

Eventually, Hardik Pandya, , was able to defend 16 runs in the final over to ensure India's first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup crown in the post-IPL era. BCCI is expected to host a major celebration and is likely to felicitate the team after their arrival from Barbados.

