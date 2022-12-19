Indian captain Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh to be played in Dhaka. Rohit, who missed the series opener in Chattogram due to a thumb injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh, had flown to Mumbai to get treatment. It was expected that Rohit will get fit by the time the second and the final game starts, however, it's been reported that he won't be fit by Thursday, December 22 when the game starts.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit still hasn't recovered from the thumb injury fully as the management doesn't want to risk him with the first Test already being won. Rohit tried to take a catch in the slips when the ball was dipping at him and he had split his webbing, after which he was taken to the hospital. The report said that the team may be able to manage Rohit as a batter, however, concerns remain when he does fielding as if he gets hit in that area again, it may aggravate the injury further.. The immediate impression is that he will be available for the white ball series (three T20Is and three ODIs) against Sri Lanka starting on January 3. India won the first Test by 188 runs with Shubman Gill scoring his maiden Test hundred.