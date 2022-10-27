Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to former all-rounder Irfan Pathan

The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who turned 38 on Thursday.

BCCI, the country's governing body for cricket, extended wishes to Pathan.

"173 international games 301 international wickets and 2821 international runs 2nd #TeamIndia cricketer to scalp a Test hat-trick Birthday wishes to the 2007 World T20-winner @IrfanPathan," tweeted BCCI.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also wished to his " dear friend who always has a smile on his face".

"Happy birthday to a dear friend who always has a smile on his face. May you continue to have the same smile and spread happiness with everyone. Have a good one @IrfanPathan," tweeted Sachin.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also wished the all-rounder a very happy birthday.

"Many happy returns of the day my sultan of swing @IrfanPathan! Keep slaying, keep inspiring brother," tweeted Gambhir.

Indian middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara also extended his wishes to the all-rounder.

"Happy birthday @IrfanPathan Have a joyful and successful year ahead. Keep shining!," tweeted Pujara.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted, "Happiest Birthday To You Brother @IrfanPathan. May God Bless You With Good Health And Happiness."

Former Indian middle-order veteran Suresh Raina also extended wishes to the cricketer while remembering their days playing together since 2002.

"Happy Birthday to one of the kindest and amazing friend @IrfanPathan. Bhai have played with you since 2002, and there so many memories that I will cherish forever, wishing you success and happiness always. Much love to you & your family Pathan Saab! See you soon!," tweeted Raina.

Pathan has featured in 29 Test matches for India, in which he has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 31.57. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat in the longer format. He also has 100 wickets in the format and is only the second Indian bowler to have a Test hat-trick to his name.

In 120 ODI matches, Pathan has scored 1,544 runs at an average of 23.39. The all-rounder has five half-centuries in the format with the best score of 83. He has 173 runs in the 50-over format.

Pathan has also played 24 T20I matches for India, scoring 172 runs at an average of 24.57. His best score in the shortest format is 33*. He also has 28 wickets in the match.

Pathan is also the part of Indian team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and 2013 edition of ICC Champions Trophy.

( With inputs from ANI )

