Indian cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma's gutsy half-century against Bangladesh despite injury

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to hail Rohit Sharma for playing despite an injury and scoring a valiant half-century in his side's five-run loss to Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday.

BCCI, the country's governing body of the sport, took to social media to laud the skipper for stepping in during time of crisis despite his injury.

"Gets hit Comes back for the team Walks in at No.9 in a run-chase Scores 51*(28) to get us close to the target Take a bow captain! #TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ImRo45," tweeted BCCI.

Rohit's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter to laud Rohit for his effort.

"Fought through pain. RESPECT #OneFamily #BANvIND@ImRo45," tweeted MI's official handle.

Even the star Indian T20 batter and Rohit's MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav, was in awe of the skipper's determination and commitment.

"Massive Respect bro @ImRo45 #BANvsIND," tweeted Suryakumar.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also lauded Rohit for his superhuman effort that almost won India the match.

"Massive respect @ImRo45 bhaiya," tweeted Chahal.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised Rohit for his "gritty" knock.

"Gritty from @ImRo45 too giving everything despite the injury," tweeted Rohit.

Domestic cricket legend and former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also lauded Rohit for the fight he put up.

"Congratulations @BCBtigers on an impressive series win. Both the games they found themselves in tough spots yet both the games they showed the cricketing smarts, and composure to achieve the wins And @ImRo45 respect for fighting till the end #BANvIND," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra also lauded Rohit, noting that it takes "immense courage" to play the way Rohit did despite the injury.

"It takes immense courage and strength to do what Indian skipper did today.. Well played Rohit and Congratulations Bangladesh. #BanvsInd," tweeted Mishra.

Bangladesh now has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a bad start and were reduced to 69/6. From that point, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100*) and Mahmudullah (77) put a match-winning stand of 148 runs for the seventh wicket that powered their side to 271/7 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik also took two wickets.

Chasing 272, India was also reduced to 65/4 due to some fantastic bowling by Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer (82) continued his golden run with the bat, putting a 107-run stand with bowling all-rounder Axar Patel (56) for the fifth wicket. After these two batters were dismissed, Bangladesh seemed to have made a comeback in the game.

However, skipper Rohit came down the order with an injured thumb and almost stole the game from Bangladesh, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls with three fours and five sixes. But a maiden 48th over played by Mohammed Siraj and bowled by Mustafizur Rahman boosted Bangladesh's chances of winning. However, Rohit carried on with his carnage, but Mustafizur held his nerves to defend 20 runs in the last over to pull off a memorable win.

Ebadot Hossain (3/45), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/46) were impressive for Bangladesh. Shakib also picked up two scalps while Mustafizur and Mahmudullah got one wicket each.

Mehidy's all-round performance earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

