Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2025: Full List of T20, ODI, and Test Series

The Indian cricket team is set for a busy 2025 with a series of high-profile clashes across formats. The Indian cricket team will face Australia in the 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test from January 3 to 7, 2025, in Sydney.

India will then play England in a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The T20Is are scheduled from January 22 to February 2. The ODIs will be played from February 6 to 12.

India will then take part in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. They will face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage. If they qualify, they will compete in the semi-finals and finals in March.

India’s Test team will travel to England in June for a five-match series starting June 20. The World Test Championship Final, if India qualifies, will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground in June.

In August, India will face Bangladesh in an away series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The team will also play West Indies in a two-Test series in October and November. In November-December, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. They will also face South Africa in a series featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

January-February 2025

India vs Australia , 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test: January 3–7, Sydney

, 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test: January 3–7, Sydney India vs England (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs): 1st T20I: January 22, Chennai 2nd T20I: January 25, Kolkata 3rd T20I: January 28, Rajkot 4th T20I: January 31, Pune 5th T20I: February 2, Mumbai ODIs: 1st ODI: February 6, Nagpur 2nd ODI: February 9, Cuttack 3rd ODI: February 12, Ahmedabad

(5 T20Is, 3 ODIs): Champions Trophy (Dubai) India vs Bangladesh: February 20 India vs Pakistan: February 23 India vs New Zealand: March 2 Semi-Final (if qualified): March 4 Final (if qualified): March 9



June-August 2025

World Test Championship Final (if qualified): June, Lord’s Cricket Ground

(if qualified): June, Lord’s Cricket Ground India vs England (5 Tests): 1st Test: June 20–24, Headingley 2nd Test: July 2–6, Edgbaston 3rd Test: July 10–14, Lord’s 4th Test: July 23–27, Manchester 5th Test: July 31–August 4, Oval

(5 Tests): India vs Bangladesh (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is): August (Away Series)

October-November 2025

India vs West Indies (2 Tests)

(2 Tests) Asia Cup (T20 Format)

November-December 2025

India vs Australia (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is) (Away Series)

(3 ODIs, 5 T20Is) (Away Series) India vs South Africa (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

The upcoming series will test India’s depth and adaptability as they transition between different formats and prepare for critical ICC events.