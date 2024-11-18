Indian Cricket Team Shares Light Moments During Photoshoot Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team kicked off their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a lighthearted photoshoot that showcased their camaraderie. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared moments from the shoot on social media, featuring Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli.

In one clip, Sarfaraz and Siraj were seen praising Kohli, calling him a "legend" as he wrapped up his segment. Kohli, despite recent challenges with consistency across formats, remains a global cricket icon and a source of inspiration for his teammates. In another playful moment, KL Rahul revealed Kohli’s influence extends off the field as well. When asked to name the most famous contact on his phone, Rahul promptly replied, "Virat Kohli."

The Indian squad arrived in Australia earlier this week and has been engaged in intensive match simulations to prepare for the series. The first Test of the five-match series begins on Nov. 22 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

India will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, with Rohit Sharma unavailable for the tour. The team aims to replicate their recent successes in Australia, having won the last two Border-Gavaskar series on Australian soil.

Australia, bolstered by home conditions and a strong squad, will look to reclaim the prestigious trophy. The series promises high-intensity cricket as both sides vie for supremacy in the longest format.