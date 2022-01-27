Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya's Twitter account hacked

Brother cricketer Krunal Pandya's Twitter account has been hacked. A tweet like Bitcoin scammer appears on his account. This hacker has made many tweets from Krunal's account. He also tweeted, "Selling this account for Bitcoins." The first tweet was made around 7.30 am after the account was hacked. Unknown Bitcoin scammers have already hacked some Twitter accounts. Now Krunal Pandya has been included in this list.

100 high profile Twitter accounts hacked for such scams

In 2020, 100 high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked for such scams. Krunal has played five ODIs and 19 T20I matches for India so far. This year, he had played for Vijay Hazare Trophy from local team Baroda. There will be a mega auction for the IPL next month. In this, Krunal Pandya can get a good price.