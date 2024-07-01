India's New T20 Captain: Hardik Pandya To Replace Rohit Sharma? BCCI Shares Major Update

After India's historic T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy a change in leadership is imminent as Indian cricket is set to usher in an new era. BCCI secretary Jay Shah opened up on the chances of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the full-time skipper of the Indian team. With Rohit not being a part of the T20I setup anymore, the BCCI has their task cut out to select their new full-time skipper in T20Is. While Hardik is in the radar of taking over from Rohit, Jay Shah said that Rohit’s replacement will be announced after discussions with the selectors. "Captaincy will be decided by the selectors, and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but we and selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself,” Jay Shah said.

Hardik has captained India in 16 T20Is and led them to wins in 10 of them. He also donned the captain’s hat 3 times in ODIs. In 2022, Hardik also led Gujarat Titans to their first ever IPL title in 2022. Only Sachin Tendulkar has a better win percentage (58.82) than Hardik Pandya among IPL captains who’ve led in 45 or more matches. Similarly, of the Indian captains who led the team in 10 or more matches, only Rohit Sharma has a better win percentage (79.03).

With the T20 WC out of the way, the next big ICC event will be the Champions Trophy. So will Rohit and Kohli be a part of that event? A confident Jay Shah assured that the two seniors would be there. “The way this team is progressing, our target is to win World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there,” Shah assured. The Champions Trophy takes place in 2025 in Pakistan. It would be interesting to see if India would be willing to travel to Pakistan or not.



