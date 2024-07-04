India's T20 World Cup Victory Celebrations: Champions Touchdown at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Team India arrived at Mumbai International Airport to a heroic welcome after their World Cup Victory. The celebration began with a Guard of Honour at the Airside with Follow Me cars escorting the team aircraft to the Terminal stand followed by Water salute. Walking through a Tricolor draped aerobridge, the team was showered with a floral cascade along the arrival corridor. A traditional Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari and Lezim filled the air with vibrant sounds for their grand welcome at Mumbai International Airport.

The airport rolled out a red carpet for the Men in Blue, culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony. The terminal, adorned with tricolor hues and beautifully decorated buggies, transformed the team’s arrival into a sight of national pride and joy. CSMIA’s top management felicitated and escorted the team with cheers and gratitude. This grand homecoming was more than just a reception; it was a tribute to the champions who brought glory to the nation, turning this moment into a memory etched in gold.