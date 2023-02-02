India's U-19 World Cup star Parshavi Chopra receives grand welcome from family, friends

India's U19 World Cup star Parshavi Chopra on Thursday received a grand welcome from her family and friends after the victorious women's U19 team arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

Parshavi played a crucial role for India in their historic triumph. The 16-year-old leg-spinner scalped 11 wickets in the U19 World Cup tournament, including bagging 2 wickets conceding just 13 runs off her 4 overs spell in the final, which India won by 7 wickets.

Parshavi was seen with her family and loved ones, who were ecstatic about her arrival.

The 16-year-old leg-spinner also said that it felt great when the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the entire team before the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

"Dreams are being fulfilled slowly. Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen and God of cricket. So it was great to hear his speech for us," Parshavi told ANI.

"Winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's World Cup and performing well in it was great. It is a big thing that India won the inaugural World Cup. My dream is to be a part of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and perform well and play for the Indian team," she added.

She was not only a member of the team that defeated England in the final on Sunday to win the inaugural T20 ICC U-19 Women's World Cup, but she was also India's leading wicket-taker in South Africa, with 11 wickets in six games, one less than 15-year-old Australian pacer Maggie Clarke's tournament-high tally (12 off 5 games).

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winners last week, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

