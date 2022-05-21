IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane buys BMW 630i M Sport; check out price

Former Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has bought a new car after coming out of the IPL bio bubble. Ajinkya Rahane was representing Kolkata this year. The Iyer-led Kolkata team's challenge in the knockout rounds has come to an end. So all the players are out of the bio bubble. Ajinkya Rahane has also come out of the bio bubble and bought a new car. The performance of Kolkata team this season has not been special, even Rahane has not been able to perform in line with his tradition. Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

Which car did Rahane buy, what is the price? -

After coming out of Bio Bubble, Ajinkya Rahane has bought a model of BMW Car Series 6. Ajinkya has purchased the 630i M Sport variant. This invincible sports car is white. The car has an ex-showroom price of Rs 70 lakh. The car was launched last year. Ajinkya Rahane has a collection of cars. Ajinkya Rahane owns the Audi Q5. Many Indian players have a BMW Series 6 car. Prithvi Shaw bought a BMW 630i M Sport car last year.