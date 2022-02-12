IPL 2022 Auction: Team owners start arriving at the venue

Team owners of the 10 teams have started arriving at the mega auction hall in Bengaluru. BCCI has asked franchises to be present by 11 am. The BCCI have added a total of 10 names to the auction register – Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil.

India U19 vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, Garv Sangwan, Siddharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav aren’t yet eligible to go under the hammer. With just 33 players drafted or retained before the mega auction, all the teams are looking to begin afresh.The stakes are a lot higher this time, with two more teams in the fray, which makes it 10 bidders in total.

