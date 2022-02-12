IPL 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, goes to Lucknow for Rs 10 cr

India pacer Avesh Khan was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday.

Avesh had his base price as Rs 20 lakh, and in the end, he was sold at Rs 10 crore to Lucknow and as a result, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. On the other hand, Kartik Tyagi was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.

India wicketkeeper KS Bharat was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore while Anuj Rawat was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore. Prabhsimran Singh was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 60 lakh. On the other hand, Sheldon Jackson went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 60 lakh.

Earlier, India all-rounder Shahrukh Khan on Saturday was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore in the ongoing IPL mega auction.

Pacer Shivam Mavi was picked up by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent Rs 14 crore to acquire pacer Deepak Chahar. Umesh Yadav went unsold while T Natarajan was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore. Shardul Thakur was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.

Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.

During the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

