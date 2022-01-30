IPL 2022: BCCI to conduct league matches in Maharashtra, Gujarat to host playoffs?

In a major development, the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to host the 15th edition of IPL in India. According to a reprt in the Times of the league matches would be conducted in Maharashtra and the playoffs would be played in Gujarat. ”Yes, I believe the IPL is coming to CCI, and we would be very glad to host it,” CCI President Premal Udani said TOI.In Maharashtra, there are four stadiums to be precise – CCI, DY Patil, Wankhede Stadium, and the MCA in Pune.

The playoffs are set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the report, the alternate option in case the Covid situation worsens is taking it to the UAE. In 2021, the second leg of the IPL was held in UAE after the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely in March after the Coronavirus situation in India in April.Meanwhile, the much-awaited mega auction is set to take place in a couple of weeks. The auction will take place in Bengaluru where 1214 players would go under the hammer in a two-day event.